Washington Sweeps Basketball Doubleheader From Huron

SIOUX FALLS, SS… The Washington Warriors enjoyed the home court advantage Thursday night as they swept two from Huron… The 3rd-ranked girls coasted to a 63-43 win thanks to a balanced attack. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda led the way with 13 for the Warriors and Isabella Schreen had 15 for the Tigers. But the boys game came right down to the wire. Kobe Busch had 13 points and 13 boards for the Tigers and Teegan Evers had 16. But Ganin Thompson’s 24 led the Warriors to a thrilling 60-58 win.