Yankton Eager For Rematch Of Controversial State Semifinal With O’Gorman

Bucks Host Knights At 7:30

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



YANKTON, S.D. — They can’t change the result 294 days ago.

All the Yankton Bucks can do is begin writing their own history now.

For the first time since their controversial AA State Semifinal last march, Yankton meets O’Gorman in boy’s basketball tonight at the Summit Activities Center in Yankton at 7:30 PM. In their previous meeting the Bucks were dethroned as defending state champions on a Luke Ronsiek buzzer beater that gave the Knights a 43-42 win.

Except it shouldn’t have.

Replays clearly showed that Ronsiek didn’t get the shot off before the buzzer sounded and the backboard lights went off. However, because there were no rules allowing officials to review calls on replay, the result stood.

The SDHSAA would subsequently enact rules allowing for limited instant replay use in football and basketball.

Click on the video viewer for a preview and to hear from the Bucks!