Dakota Wesleyan Swept At Morningside

Tiger Women Lose To 7th Ranked Mustangs 84-62, DWU Men Fall To Top-Ranked Morningside 74-60

SIOUX CITY, IA — A highly anticipated battle between some of the NAIA’s best basketball team’s turned into a Saturday afternoon Mustang stampede.

The 14th ranked Dakota Wesleyan women fell to 7th ranked Morningside 84-62 in the first game of a basketball doubleheader. The Mustangs’ Sierra Mitchell led all scorers with 24 points while Kynedi Cheeseman paced the Tigers with 17.

In the men’s game, despite a 12-3 start, the 7th ranked Dakota Wesleyan Tigers lost to the top ranked Mustangs 74-60. DWU’s Ty Hoglund had a game high 26 points while a more balanced Morningside squad got 15 each from Zach Imig and Alex Borchers.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!