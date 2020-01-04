Frosty Frolics: A Chance to Explore Winter Activities

The Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Department is inviting people outside this weekend.

Frosty Frolics started Friday and has events for people of all ages.

“It’s a great chance for people to try some winter activities that they have maybe never tried in the past,” said Sioux Falls Recreation Program Coordinator Eric Saathoff.

The 32nd Annual Frosty Frolics are taking over parks, trails, and ice rinks all around the Sioux Falls area this weekend. All to let people know that there is fun things to do in the wintertime.

Saathoff added, “It’s a celebration of all things there are to do in the winter here in the Sioux Falls Area. There is often this misconception that there’s not a lot to do here during the winter months and we want to showcase all that you can do throughout this city during the winter.”

The events started on Friday night and run through Sunday. The idea is to provide winter activities to people of all ages, and it doesn’t matter if you’re an expert or a beginner.

“So we have a variety of activities to get people out the door and outside whether they’re a a novice or experienced in winter sports,” he said.

Frosty Frolics offers more than just learning something new.

“When people are in the outdoors it’s a great stress reliever, it’s a great way to build community.” Saathoff continued, “So we think our parks are a great way of bringing people together, getting them out enjoying everything that Sioux Falls has to offer.”

For a full schedule of Frosty Frolics activities you can visit their website at siouxfalls.org/frostyfrolics.