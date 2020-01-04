HOCKEY DAY SOUTH DAKOTA: Flyers Girls & Boys Fly To Victory At Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The second annual Hockey Day South Dakota belonged to the Sioux Falls Flyers.

In the first game of the day at the Denny Sanford Premier Center the Flyer girls defeated Aberdeen 4-3 on the strength of a pair of goals from Grace Halvorson. Kaitlyn Holland tallied twice for Aberdeen in a losing effort.

The Flyer boys dominated the next game with Brookings, getting a pair of goals Jackson Erickson on the way to a 4-1 victory.

