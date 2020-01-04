Northern State Gets Saturday Sweep Of Winona State

Women Win 69-49, Men Prevail 72-68

MEN’S RECAP

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Northern State men’s basketball team (10-4, 6-2 NSIC) defeated the Winona State Warriors (7-7, 4-4 NSIC) in thrilling fashion Saturday night for a 72-68 victory.

With under 21 seconds left in regulation the Wolves held a slim 1-point lead and Parker Fox found himself at the foul line. Fox had been just 7-of-15 from that line all night, but when his team needed him most he came up clutch, cashing in both shots and extending the lead.

However, Winona responded, and with just 12 seconds remaining the Wolves were in the same predicament. But as a Warriors player broke for the hoop, Fox leaped into the air and slammed the ball against the backboard, blocking the shot and effectively ending the game with 0.3 seconds remaining to secure the victory.

The Wolves got off to a great start in the game, scoring on each of their first four possessions for a 10-point run. However, Winona State’s 3-point game kept them within reach as the Wolves took a 45-43 lead into halftime.

Northern kicked off the second with another good start as they opened up an 8-point lead in the opening minutes. However, the going remained tough as the Warriors would catch up and keep pace throughout the half.

The Wolves put an end to Winona State’s relentless 3-point shooting from the first, holding them to just 2-of-16 in the second half. Without the the threat of the deep ball Northern’s defense was able to take hold, helping them to a 72-68 victory.

The Wolves finished the night going 45.6% from the floor, 46.7% from beyond the arc, and 52.0% from the foul line. 34 of their points came from the paint, seven from turnovers and another seven off the bench.

Parker Fox lit up the scoreboard all night long, grabbing 12 rebounds and going 12-of-23 for a career high 35 points. The next best on the scoreboard were Mason Stark and Tommy Chatman with 11 and ten points respectively.

Andrew Kallman matched his career high in rebounds with eight and managed six points and four assists. Meanwhile, Jordan Belka led the team off the bench with four rebounds and five points.

Rounding out the scoreboard were Gabe King and Cole Dahl, combining for six rebounds and three and two points respectively.

Up next the Wolves travel to Crookston, Minnesota to play the University of Minnesota Crookston. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gymnasium on January 10

WOMEN’S RECAP

Aberdeen, S.D. – Northern State women’s basketball gets off to another hot start on Saturday evening earning them a weekend sweep.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Scores: NSU 69, WSU 49

Record: NSU 9-5 (NSIC 5-2), WSU 9-3 (NSIC 5-3)

Attendance: 2409

HIGHLIGHTS

For the second night in a row, Northern State women’s basketball gets off to a hot start scoring 20 points in the first quarter

In the first quarter, NSU shot 66.67% from the floor and 60.0% from distance

The bench for the Wolves chipped in with 16 points on the evening holding the bench of Winona to only 10

Northern State forced WSU to turn the ball over 14 times allowing them to score 12 points as a result of those turnovers

The Wolves grabbed 35 rebounds and dished out 15 assists on the evening

Northern State kept Winona to shooting 29.0% from the field, 8.3% from distance, and only gave them 13 free throw opportunities in the game

The Wolves shot 43.6% from the floor, 36.8% from distance, and had 23 free throw opportunities in the game

Northern States largest lead of the game came with five seconds left on the clock as Avery Terwilliger would make both free throws to go up by 20 points

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Lexi Wadsworth: 63.6 FG%, 3 assists, 20 points

Sara Tvedt: 83.3 FG%, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 13 points

Brianna Kusler: 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 11 points

Kennedy Harris: 66.6 3-pt%, 8 points

UP NEXT

Northern State women’s basketball is back in action next weekend as they travel to Minnesota. The Wolves will face Minnesota Crookston at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Bemidji State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

-Recaps Courtesy NSU Athletics