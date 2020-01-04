Scoreboard Saturday, January 4th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 4TH, 2019
NHL
Wild 3, Winnipeg 2

USHL
Stampede 2, Team USA 1

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 91, Western Illinois 56

Sioux Falls 65, Augustana 59

Northern State 72, Winona State 68

SMSU 62, Wayne State 59

Morningside 74, Dakota Wesleyan 60

Northwestern 97, Doane 95 (*Final in 2 OT)

Mount Marty 85, Waldorf 79

Concordia 91, Dordt 79

UM-Morris 81, Presentation 74

Dakota State 91, Oglala Lakota 59

Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 75, Western Illinois 45

Sioux Falls 76, Augustana 72

Northern State 69, Winona State 49

Wayne State 79, SMSU 62

Northwestern 85, Doane 44

Mount Marty 62, College of Saint Mary 66

Morningside 84, Dakota Wesleyan 62

Concordia 69, Dordt 55

UM-Morris 96, Presentation 52

Dakota State 102, Oglala Lakota 39

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 59, Lemmon 46

Brookings 52, Pierre 50

Canistota 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 54

Chester 48, McCook Central/Montrose 33

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 85, Todd County 66

Dell Rapids St. Mary 65, Winner 59

Faith 59, Mott-Regent, N.D. 20

Flandreau 77, Castlewood 59

Freeman Academy/Marion 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41

Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 81, Aberdeen Central 79, 2OT

Harding County 60, Edgemont 27

Harrisburg 63, Douglas 44

Herreid/Selby Area 61, Stanley County 55

Huron 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51

Janesville Parker, Wis. 37, Beresford 33

Kadoka Area 47, Hill City 33

Lake Preston 66, Deubrook 49

Lower Brule 52, Kimball/White Lake 44

Lower Brule 52, White Lake 44

Madison 72, Red Cloud 62

Pine Ridge 78, Parkston 58

LeMars 70, Sioux Center 31

Potter County 65, Leola/Frederick 60

Rapid City Central 84, Dickinson, N.D. 54

Rapid City Stevens 69, Watertown 29

Sturgis Brown 72, Lead-Deadwood 55

Waubay/Summit 59, Ipswich 50

Wessington Springs 63, Highmore-Harrold 51

Aberdeen Roncalli Classic

Sisseton 66, Aberdeen Christian 65

St. Thomas More 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 28

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 49, Wall 37

Beresford 59, Parker 38

Crow Creek 56, West Central 54

Dakota Valley 58, Viborg-Hurley 56

Dickinson, N.D. 52, Rapid City Central 51

Estelline/Hendricks 34, James Valley Christian 33

Florence/Henry 48, Warner 31

Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 58, Aberdeen Central 45

Harding County 51, Edgemont 46

Harrisburg 69, Douglas 15

Herreid/Selby Area 76, Stanley County 20

Hill City 60, Kadoka Area 34

Ipswich 43, Waubay/Summit 41

Lyman 45, Philip 35

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Platte-Geddes 41

Newell 65, McIntosh 33

Pierre 34, Brookings 23

Pine Ridge 71, Madison 50

Potter County 43, Leola/Frederick 13

Rapid City Stevens 68, Watertown 39

Red Cloud 57, Vermillion 43

Redfield 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 27

Sioux Falls Washington 46, Yankton 26

Sturgis Brown 34, Lead-Deadwood 29

Sully Buttes 55, Mobridge-Pollock 38

Wagner 44, Sioux Falls Christian 37

Waverly-South Shore 49, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 13

White River 59, New Underwood 30

Winner 59, Parkston 35

Aberdeen Roncalli Classic

Aberdeen Christian 64, McLaughlin 55

St. Thomas More 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 39

Sioux Center 48, LeMars 34

Marshall 67, Mankato West 54

Worthington 74, Albert Lea 64

H.S. Wrestling
MCM Invite
Team Standings
1.  Canton (269)

2.  MC/M (176)

3.  Winner (170)

4.  K/WL/P-G (152)

5.  Burke/Gregory (130)

H.S. Boy’s Hockey
SF Flyers 4, Brookings 1

H.S. Girl’s Hockey
SF Flyers 4, Aberdeen 3

