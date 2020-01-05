Man Dies After Being Thrown from Pickup and Hit by SUV

FLANDREAU, S.D. (AP)

Authorities say a 60-year-old man is dead after being thrown from a pickup and struck by an SUV on Interstate 29 near Flandreau.

The man was driving a pickup pulling a trailer with a utility terrain vehicle on it when he hit a patch of ice on the interstate and lost control on Saturday.

The man was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown onto the southbound lanes, where he was struck by an SUV and died at the scene. An 11-year-old girl who was a passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries.

The SUV driver was not hurt.