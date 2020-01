SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SUNDAY, JANUARY 5TH, 2020

NFL

Wild Card Playoffs @ New Orleans, LA

Vikings 26, New Orleans 20 (*Final in OT)

NHL

Calgary 5, Wild 4 (*SO)

NBA

Timberwolves 118, Cleveland 103

NBA G-League

Skyforce 129, Stockton 115

Men’s College Basketball

USD 80, Denver 78

Women’s College Basketball

USD 104, Denver 61