West Mall 7 Close for “Cleaning” After Sunday Morning Fire

SIOUX FALLS

West Mall 7 is cleaning up after a fire earlier this morning.

Their post of Facebook says the cause of the fire was motor failure of a heating unit on the roof.

They say the fire damaged a portion of the front lobby.

At the time of the fire, there was a maintenance crew in the building who were able to get help quickly.

There are no injuries.

West Mall 7 says they will be closed Sunday and Monday for cleanup, with updates coming soon.