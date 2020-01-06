Bubu Palo Still Hoping to Make NBA

Bubu Palo Still Hoping to Make NBA

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD…Like every player in the G-League, Bubu Palo is focused on reaching the NBA.

“To be honest that’s kind of what has driven me to come back because each and every year I think I’ve gotten better.” Skyforce Guard Bubu Palo says.

It’s all the more tantalizing when he looks at some of his former Ames High School teammates.

“I was high school teammates with Harrison Barnes and Doug McDermott. So to see them reach their NBA dreams and both have great collegiate careers as well is something that has motivated me.” Palo says.

Palo wasn’t heavily recruited out of high school and made the G-League on a tryout.

In 2015 he found his way to the Skyforce and has spent the last six seasons in Sioux Falls, playing on their 2016 championship team and becoming a veteran leader.

“I told him today he’s my version of Udonis Haslem for the Heat. He can show the young guys the ropes and it’s good to have some guys that are a little bit older and can help be an extension of what I want.” Skyforce Head Coach Eric Glass says.

That’s not necessarily a role many want to embrace, especially with the difficulty of the climb to the NBA. Yet the son of African immigrants learned long ago what real sacrifice is.

“It does put in perspective, and also with the gratitude (to be in the G-League), for them to have made that journey, to sacrifice to leave some of their family behind, to give me opportunities such as this.” Palo says.

Which is why Bubu helps others chase their dreams….

“I’ve even just grown to enjoy my career and the amount of time I’ve spent in Sioux Falls and the things I’ve been able to do with my teammates. As long as I know I gave it my all and, you know, I put it all out there, I think the peace of mind can make it a little easier. But as for now I still feel like I have a little bit left in the tank!” Bubu says.

…as he continues his own pursuit.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.