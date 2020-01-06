Funeral Scheduled for Tow Truck Driver Killed on Saturday

A funeral is scheduled on Thursday for the Watertown tow truck driver killed over the weekend.

Dale Jones was working to remove a car from a ditch south of Watertown when he was hit by another car that slid in.

Jones’ funeral will be held at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Methodist Church in Watertown.

First responders and emergency vehicles plan to gather for the procession to pay honor to Jones.

WATERTOWN (AP)

A tow truck driver in South Dakota was killed when he was struck by a car as he was trying to remove a vehicle from the ditch.

Watertown police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Forty-seven-year-old Dale Jones of Watertown was killed when police say a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 76-year-old Watertown man went out of control and struck him.

The crash is under investigation.