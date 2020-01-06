Lincoln Boys Rally Past Washington With Big Second Half

Lincoln Boys Rally Past Washington With Big Second Half

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Washington Warriors fell behind early but then went on an 8-0 run and the game was tied going to the locker room at half-time Monday night on their home floor. But it was all Lincoln after the break. The Patriots rallied for a 63-45 win thanks to balanced scoring. Elliott Hackett, KeSean Ladd and Max Burchill all chipped in with 13 points for the patriots. Dagen Schramm had 13 and Eli Williams 12 for the Warriors who also got the shot of the night from Mikele Kambalo although his acrobatic falling out of bounds shot at the buzzer didn’t count because his foot was out of bounds. The Patriots out-scored the home team 35-17 after intermission.