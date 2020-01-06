Police: Body Found Along Missouri River in Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KDLT)

Authorities are investigating after a body was found along the Missouri River in Pierre.

Police responded to Down’s Marina Peninsula after received a report of a body found Monday morning. Police located the body of an unidentified female along the river bank.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted in Sioux Falls later this week. They say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tips Line at (605) 773-7420.