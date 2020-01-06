Rep. Johnson Tours Yankton Company Helping Protect U.S. Borders

YANKTON, S.D.- A South Dakota company is helping play an important role in our nation’s border security. Having just visited the U.S. – Mexico border himself, Congressman Dusty Johnson toured the company Monday to learn more about the impact they’re making.

Chances are some of the flag poles and trees you’ve come across are actually cell towers. Ehresmann Engineering in Yankton designs and manufactures communication towers for 4G and 5G networks. They disguise the towers that are in close proximity to people. The company is also working on a different kind of tower that recently caught the attention of Congressman Dusty Johnson.

Our country is going to need a lot more towers in the decades to come than we’ve had in the past and these guys are going to be on the forefront of that and to me I was also fascinated by what they are doing to try to keep our country safe,” said Rep. Johnson.

For the last 20 years, the company has designed and built towers for the southern and northern borders of the United States. They’re called Remote Video Surveillance System Towers and are designed to hold camera surveillance systems.

“You can see day time or night time, which allows more safety for the border patrol officers that are out there because before that they had sensors in the ground and didn’t have any visual reference to see who’s coming across or how much man power they needed or what kind of situation it was,” said Eric Taylor, Business Development for Ehresmann Engineering.

This interest Congressman Johnson as he recently visited the southern border.

“When I went to the border, one thing that stood out to me are that you need a variety of solutions to really solve the problem,” said Rep. Johnson.

“Everyone thinks about a wall and of course a wall can be an important part of the solution, but technology, structures like this where we’re putting eyes onto people who want to sneak into this country, this is a much bigger part of the solution than most people realize.”

Ehresmann Engineering is currently building a tower that will be going up at the Rio Grande Valley, Texas border with Mexico. Each tower is built based on location.

“The reason why this tower is so big in diameter is because of being close to a hurricane area around the coast it has to be able to sustain these winds and be able to survive that,” said Taylor.

Staff say they feel honored to be apart of protecting the U.S. and representative Johnson agrees.

“Just as a south Dakotan, I have a tremendous amount of pride that we have a company like this,” said Rep. Johnson.

The company plans to ship out their tower later this month. Ehresmann Engineering currently has 140 towers along the northern and southern U.S. borders