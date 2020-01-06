Sioux Falls Police Searching for Missing 20-Year-Old

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KDLT)

Sioux Falls police are searching for a missing woman after they say she went missing on Sunday.

Police say 20-year-old Pasqalina Esen Badi left a business near Arrowhead Parkway and Veteran’s Parkway at around 5 a.m. Sunday. She hasn’t been seen since, according to police.

Pasqalina is described as a black woman around 5’2″ and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a gray hood and stripes on the sleeves, dark-colored pants, and white shoes.

Police say they found her vehicle near Arrowhead Parkway and Foss Avenue later Sunday morning.

Please call police at 367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 367-7007 if you have any information on her whereabouts.