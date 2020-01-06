Sioux Falls Woman Arrested in Connection with 2019 Homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)

A woman accused of being an accessory to a fatal shooting in Sioux Falls has been booked into the Minnehaha County Jail.

The 27-year-old Krista Kruckenberg turned herself in at the Minnehaha County Jail Sunday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens. Kruckenberg was wanted on two counts of being an accessory to a felony. Authorities say she was present when Benjamin Donahue III was shot twice in the head on Oct. 26 in downtown Sioux Falls.

Earlier Kruckenberg told investigators she and the man accused of shooting Donahue, Max Bolden, fled the scene and haven’t talked since then. Bolden is still at large.

PREVIOUS STORIES

(10/30/2019)

Authorities are searching for another person in connection with a fatal shooting in downtown Sioux Falls over the weekend.

Sioux Falls Police have issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Krista Marie Kruckenberg. Police say Kruckenberg left the shooting scene with murder suspect Max Bolden. They say Kruckenberg also called another person and told them not to say another about the shooting.

Police are not aware of Kruckenberg’s whereabouts.

Kruckenberg if facing two counts of accessory, obstructing, and conceal, damage, or alter evidence charges.

(10/28/2019)

Sioux Falls Police have identified Max Bolden, 36, as a suspect in a fatal weekend shooting.

Bolden is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The warrant carries a $1 million cash bond.

Bolden is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in downtown Sioux Falls that killed a 37-year-old man.

Police say Bolden and the victim knew each other and had past issues. They are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of Bolden and two vehicles.

Bolden is considered armed and dangerous, however, there is no belief the general public is in danger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bolden or the vehicles is asked to call 911 and not approach him or call CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007.