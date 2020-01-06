Watertown Transitioning City’s Vehicle Fleet to E30

The City of Watertown is in the process of converting its entire vehicle fleet to E30 fuel.

The 30% ethanol blend will be used in all city vehicles including police, fire, parks, recreation and forestry, and public works.

Watertown Mayor Sarah Caron says E30 has been used in police vehicles for the last three years. She says the switch will save money, be better for the environment, and help the local economy.

Ethanol is produced in Watertown at the Glacial Lakes Energy plant using corn grown by area farmers.