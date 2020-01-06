Woman is Reunited with Wedding Ring After Losing it in Popcorn

YANKTON

A Yankton woman is rejoicing tonight after a special reunion.

She lost her wedding about a month ago and it’s journey back home is quite miraculous.

“When I got home that night about 7 o’clock, I looked at my hands and my ring was gone.”

Sherry Neuharth is the owner of Crazy Daisy’s Gourmet Popcorn in Yankton.

Spending an entire day making over 7 batches of caramel corn is nothing unusual for her, until the weekend before Thanksgiving when she lost her wedding.

“That whole night I could not sleep. I tossed and I turned.”

After searching through four full garbage bags, “Piece by piece I sift through all the old maids, all the halls of the garbage.”

And lots of prayers,”Kept prayin’ to the saint of lost items ‘Please help me find my ring'”

She had no luck.

Sherry could only think of one other place it could be.

“So, that next weekend we went to Council Bluffs and I thought well if it was in the popcorn the only place it could be was in the caramel corn.”

Sherry sold nearly 100 bags of popcorn that day, telling every single customer,

“I lost my wedding ring… I said I’ll give you popcorn for a year if you find it.”

But no one did.

Sherry gave the leftover popcorn to her local pastor.

And her pastor decided to give away the popcorn to a local homeless shelter…

“We gave the popcorn to people who would stop in needing assistance… a number of different people that we know,” said Pastor Dani Jo.

It was also given to the Christian school for a Christmas party.

“And after the party was over they brought the bowls back into the kitchen,” said Dee Diede, Christ the King’s office secretary.

While contemplating whether or not to throw away the left over popcorn, “I looked down and I saw something shiny in there so I picked it up and it was a wedding ring,” said Diede.

Sherry said, “All the sudden I get a phone call from Pastor Dani Jo and she says ‘Did somebody lose a wedding ring?’ and I’m like ‘Oh my God you found my ring?’”

Faith, giving, and a little bit of popcorn… all making for a divine reunion.

“The story that everything you give from the heart comes back tenfold, this story it’s really true. It did come back tenfold.”

Sherry said she will never wear her wedding ring while making caramel corn again.