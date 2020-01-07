Body of Missing Sioux Falls Woman Found, “Person of Interest” in Custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – UPDATE, 10:40 a.m. Jan. 7

A Sioux Falls woman reported missing this weekend has been found dead.

The body of Pasqalina Esen Badi was found on the side of the road between Sioux Falls and Harrisburg, according to Lt. Terry Matia of the Sioux Falls Police Department. A passerby noticed the body and contacted police.

Matia said police believe they know who the “main person” connected to this case is, but he could not release any other details about the investigation because there could be more people involved. He said there is no danger to the public.

A “person of interest” in the case is in custody, but Matia did not say how he is involved in the case. Nineteen-year-old Amir Hasan Beaudion Jr. was located Monday night.

Matia said no charges have been filed yet in connection to Badi’s death.

Badi was last seen leaving her job near Arrowhead Parkway and Veteran’s Parkway in her vehicle early Sunday morning. Her car was found later that night.

Police would not say yet whether or not they believe the case is a homicide. Investigators are awaiting the results of a homicide to confirm the manner of death.

Stay with KSFY and KDLT News for the latest on this story.