Changes Affect Vapes Stores in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Some folks who try to quit smoking cigarettes end up turning to vaping to help curb their habit. However, one Sioux Falls vape shop believes recent federal changes are giving vaping a bad rap. The smoking age was raised to 21 years old and the FDA just announced they are moving forward with banning most flavored vaping cartridges.

Around six years ago, James Luther and his wife Sandra opened Blown Away Vaping in Sioux Falls in hopes of helping others quit smoking. James was addicted to cigarettes for over 40 years.

“He had tried everything. He tried Chanitx, he tried the gum, he tried the patches. They didn’t work for him, but vape devices seemed to be what he needed to actually quit smoking,” said Sandra.

They believe vaping businesses are being unfairly targeted by some of the new laws as they believe smoking is more harmful than vaping.

“I don’t understand why they’re trying to ban vape equipment when they still allow cigarettes on the market that kill a person every minute of every day,” said Sandra.

They say the new smoking age will affect their business as plenty of their customers are between the ages of 18 to 20.

“If you don’t want them to do it, then how are you going to make it accountable for them because they are going to get it,” said Sandra.

Their concern is that this age group may now turn to places like the black market to get vape products, which could be tainted with bad ingredients.

While Blown Away Vaping does sale flavored pre-filled pods, they are not worried about losing too much business once the ban goes into effect. They say they sell other vape products that continue to be legal .

“We still carry the mods that are out their, the tanks,” said Sandra.

However, they do believe it will have a big impact on other vape stores.

“That’s a big part of a lot of people’s business because when Juul came out, it came out full force and kind of saturated the market with those types of devices,” said Sandra.

For now, Sandra and James say they will roll with the changes because that’s the only thing they can do as a business.