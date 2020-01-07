Henderson Likes His Team’s Chemistry at SDSU

BROOKINGS, SD… The South Dakota State men’s basketball team is now 10-0 at home after a pair of wins where they scored over 90 points at Frost Arena. And coach Eric Henderson is liking what he’s seeing when it comes to the chemistry that’s developing among his players. “We’re certainly playing unselfish. We’re playing together, we’ve been really competitive and they do like each other and that’s something that’s been important all year. We still have a long way to go, it’s still part of the process. But we certainly gained a little bit of confidence and it was good to be back in Frost Arena which helps with that confidence. Now we just need to bottle a little bit of that up and take it on the road with us…” The Jacks head to Denver Wednesday night trying to improve on their 1-7 road record including a last second loss at Omaha in their last game away from home.