Legislature Invites Crow Creek Leader to Give Tribes Address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota legislators have invited the Crow Creek Sioux tribal chairman to deliver the annual State of the Tribes address. Lester Thompson Jr. hasn’t said yet whether he will accept. The invitation is a shift from plans to have Secretary of Tribal Relations Dave Flute give the address. Some tribal members had objected to having a state employee deliver the speech. They had set up a competing event in Fort Pierre.