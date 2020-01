Mitchell Pins Yankton in Wrestling

HARRISBURG, SD… The Mitchell wrestlers won 3 straight matches and gained an early lead over Yankton Tuesday night in a match at the Harrisburg gym and went on to win 43-24. Brandon Sparks of the Kernels won by fall at 126 pounds and that sparked his team to victory. Mitchell also went on to beat Harrisburg 33-29 and the Tigers beat the Bucks 51-19.