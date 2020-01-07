Mors and Cornemann Leading the Young Bucks

YANKTON, SD… The Yankton Bucks almost made it back to back state titles last year and are ranked 2nd in the Class “AA” polls this week. But they are a very young team and will be relying on the leading of junior Matthew Mors (Wisconsin bound) and Cooper Cornemann as they continue to improve during the course of the season.

Chris Haynes, Yankton Boys Basketball Coach says: “We had 6 seniors that contributed a lot last year, especially 4 that played a lot, a ton of minutes for us. So Matthew and Copper have kind of carried us throughout the year so far, especially in scoring…”

Matthew Mors, Yankton Junior says: “For me I’ve just got to be positive the whole team because I’m a leader for this team and I’m going to keep doing my part and just helping those guys do their part as well…”

The Bucks brought a 4-2 record into Tuesday’s game with SC East with their only losses to Mike Miller’s son’s team from Memphis and O’Gorman.