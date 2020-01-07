OG Girls Beat Pierre and Lennox Sweeps Doubleheader From M-V-P in Hoops

SIOUX FALLS and LENNOX, SD… The top-ranked O’Gorman girls jumped out to a 19-1 lead and never looked back in a 69-34 win over (4-3) Pierre Tuesday night. Hannah Ronsiek led the way with 22 points and her older sister Emma had 18 to lead the Knights who are now 5-0. In Lennox, Madysen Vlastuin had 23 points and 6 rebounds as the #2 Orioles in Class “A” beat M-V-P 54-40. And the 5th-ranked Orioles won a thriller over the Titans 44-43.