Renner Man, 60, Identified in Fatal Weekend Crash

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KSFY) – Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash on Interstate 29 near Flandreau.

Sixty-year-old Kasper Malsam of Renner died in Saturday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Malsam was driving a pickup pulling a trailer northbound when he hit a patch of ice and lost control. The pickup entered the median and rolled. Malsam was not wearing a seat belt, and was thrown into the southbound lane. He was struck by a southbound SUV, and pronounced dead at the scene.

An 11-year-old girl was a passenger in Malsam’s pickup. Authorities say she was wearing a seat belt and received only minor injuries. No one in the SUV was hurt.