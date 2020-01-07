Self-Defense: What We Can Do When it Comes to the Unexpected

SIOUX FALLS

After Sioux Falls police confirmed an attempted kidnapping on January 1st, followed by the discovery of the body of 20 year old Pasqaline Badi Monday afternoon, concerns of personal safety were raised in the Sioux Falls area.

In wake of this case, though police say abductions aren’t common, we wanted to go to the experts for self-defense advice.

A local martial arts academy shared tips about what we all can do when it comes to the unexpected.

Shannon Donnell is the owner and lead instructor at Tiger-Rock Martial in Sioux Falls.

He says having a plan and knowing how to defend yourself is half the battle.

“If somebody approaches you, and they start coming at you like they’re gonna attack you, and you step back and you have your hands up in a position of ‘Hey, you know, back off. I don’t want any trouble…’ but in the back of your mind you know the steps you’re gonna take if they do come at you and that’s very empowering.”

Since taking classes at Tiger-Rock, Benjamin Aaker says reaction time is one of the most important techniques he’s picked up from learning self-defense.

“When somebody is coming at you with a punch and you don’t have a lot of time and you think ‘Well how am I ever gonna block that?’ but if you do it a thousand times or ten thousand times in here, you’re gonna be ready,” said Aaker.

Donnell said, “The most common for women to be attacked is after 10:30 at night in a grocery store parking lot.”

The best place to start is by being aware of your surroundings.

That means putting your phone away, having your keys in hand and your eyes up.

“The more aware you look, the less of a target you look like. So, if you’re aware as you’re walking to your car and you’re looking at people and making eye contact with people as you pass them, the an attacker is less likely to come in and approach you because they again want to be successful,” says Donnell.

If you are attacked, Donnell says be loud, “The most important thing is to make noise.”

“Most cars have a panic button on their key fob so having that in your hand… Yell, scream for help…”

“We all are going to be in dangerous moments at different times in our life.”

Aaker said, “You never know when something like that’s going to happen… You want to be able to get out of there as fast as you can and if you know the basics of it at least, I think you’ll have a much better chance than anyone else who’s out there.”

Donnell says Sioux Falls has a great martial arts community and all it takes is one phone call to get into a self-defense class.

