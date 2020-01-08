Coach Says Lancers Can Get Even Better

Coach Says Lancers Can Get Even Better

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



YANKTON, SD… The Mount Marty men haven’t had a winning season in quite some time. So what first year coach Todd Lorensen has accomplished thus far is quite remarkable. He took the team recruited by Cody Schilling and added some players he knew would be difference makes and the Lancers won 14 of their first 17 games entering Wednesday night’s game at Dordt. And they are in a 3-way tie for 2nd in the GPAC with a 6-2 record. The scary part for conference foes is that Lorensen thinks they can get even better. “I don’t think we’re playing anywhere near our best basketball. Our hope is that in mid January or late January we really become the best team that we can be and fortunately we’ve had enough talent at this point to kind of carry of through some games where the gelling or cohesion isn’t as good as we would like. And we’re optimistic that in time that will improve…”