Dordt Sweeps Mount Marty

SIOUX CENTER, IA… The Dordt Defenders defended their home court Wednesday night. The 6th-ranked women hung on to beat Mount Marty 74-71 despite 25 points from Ali Kuca. Erika Feenstra was held to 10 points but had 2 key hoops down the stretch and had a block to preserve the win with 4 seconds left. Dordt is now 15-3, 7-3 and Mount Marty is 9-7.

In the men’s game, 23rd-ranked Mt. Marty held the lead for much of the first half. It was 20-11 when Jailin Billings hit a 3-pointer. But Ben Gesink’s 3 gave the Defenders the lead with 5 minutes left in the half and they dominated from that point out-scoring the Lancers 77-52 and finished the game with a 107-82 win. Garrett Franken led Dordt with 23 points and Chris King had 19 for the lancers who dropped to 14-4, 6-3. Dordt is now 14-5, 6-4.