Fire Rescue Crews Battle House Fire in Northeast Sioux Falls

Courtesy: Skylar Rose

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KDLT)

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a house fire in northeast Sioux Falls.

Crews responded to a structure fire near Highland Avenue and 24th Street at around 2:40 p.m. Black smoke could be seen from a few miles away.

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time.