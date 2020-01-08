Flu Spreads Across Midwest, S.D. Numbers on the Rise

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS

Flu season is upon us and is moving in quickly.

In South Dakota the Flu Virus is considered widespread by the Center for Disease Control.

“It’s never too late to get your Flu shot,” said Dr. Jennifer McKay, the Medical Information Officer at Avera.

The Centers for Disease Control says there are only two states in the Midwest where the Flu is Regional, not Widespread and right now is the time that the Flu Virus can attack.

Dr. McKay said, “Every year we see our uptick in Flu cases after the holidays, we see people they go visit each other for the holidays they get together, they spread the germs around then they come home and celebrate the good times by getting sick with influenza.”

In a study done during the last week of 2019 by the State Department of Health, there have been more than 1,000 cases of Influenza A and B this season in South Dakota. This virus can be deadly, and if you have other health issues Dr. McKay says you should get tested right away.

“Certainly if you have chronic diseases Diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problem, lung problems getting tested for influenza is really important because you can start taking to medications very quickly,” She said.

If you don’t have any of those issues but still feel the Flu coming on, there could come a point when you should see a doctor.

McKay added, “What’s really concerning though is when you start getting short of breath, confusion, fevers that won’t go down those are the things that makes us say you need to get to the doctor sooner rather than later”

Ultimately, McKay reminds you that your body is your friend, and with a little teamwork this virus can be treated.

“At the end of the day it’s really simple stuff there’s no magic bullet, your immune system is your most important ally in all of this and that’s why we give immunizations,” said McKay.

Flu Shot or Not, Dr. McKay says to continue to wash your hands throughout the season.