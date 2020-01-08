Court documents show Pasqalina Badi had left work early that Sunday because she was not feeling well.

One of her co-workers Eadeaen Achamylh says she had been texting with Badi just days before she went missing. When she didn’t see Badi at work Sunday evening she messaged her asking if she was feeling okay but never got a reply. That’s when Eadeaen started to worry.

She says knowing that her friend is gone feels surreal, “even though I know now that she’s gone, I don’t really want to believe it still, she’s pretty much like my sister, so it was hard for me to believe it that she’s just gone like anybody else.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Badi’s family with funeral expenses. The page says Pasqalina had a goal of going to college to become a blood technician.

Police say Badi was discovered on the side of the road between Sioux Falls and Harrisburg on Monday.

According to court documents, Badi was last seen leaving her job near Arrowhead Parkway and Veteran’s Parkway in her vehicle early Sunday morning. Wal-Mart surveillance footage shows Amir Hasan Beaudion, Jr. following Badi to her car, getting into the front passenger seat and leaving the parking lot.

Later Sunday morning, court documents indicate authorities found Badi’s vehicle on fire near Aldi Grocery Store near Arrowhead Parkway.

Monday Beaudion was identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Badi. He was arrested Monday for a similar incident on Jan. 1 and charged with attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Beaudion has not been charged in Badi’s disappearance.