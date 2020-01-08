Mediterranean Diet Ranked #1 Best Diet for 3rd Year in a Row

SIOUX FALLS

If you’re heading into the New Year looking for a new diet, you may want to consider making Mediterranean food.

The Mediterranean diet has been ranked the #1 best diet for a 3rd year in a row in a report by U.S. News and World Report.

Sanaa Abourezk is the owner of Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean restaurant in Down Town Sioux Falls.

Being an expert in Mediterranean cooking, we went to Sanaa to find out what it is that makes this diet the best.

“It’s good for the heart, good for the brain, for depression… So, it’s easy to follow. Easy to enjoy. So that’s why it’s the best diet. I don’t want to call it diet, a lifestyle on the third year in a row.”

First, it starts with the fresh produce.

“Nothing frozen, nothing pre-made. That’s because when you cook fresh you don’t need to worry about label reading. You know exactly what you put in your food. So, just by doing that you’ve avoided a lot of chemicals.”

Second, the fresh staple ingredients are common items and can be locally sourced.

“Third, they count on beans and the legume, which is very inexpensive, high in protein, easy to feed a family of four for like $5. So, it’s accessible to everyone.”

“And then basic fat in the Mediterranean diet is the olive oil. Turns out, the best accident ever is the best fat for us.”

Sanaa is the author of 5 Mediterranean cook books.

In her latest & soon to be released “Vegetarian Mediterranean Cook Book”, she aimed to make the recipes enjoyable and simple in hopes people will return to cooking at home.

“Yes, I own a restaurant. I like people to come here but I want people to cook at home. We have to go back into cooking. That’s the only way we’re going to conquer obesity, childhood obesity…”

“Whether they use my book or other book, just go back into cooking.” Sanaa says right now you can pre-order her newest cook book on Amazon. It’s set to be released by the end of the month.