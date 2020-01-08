Police: Injured Man Inside “Tote” Dropped Off at Hospital

Sioux Falls Police say a man with skull injuries was dropped off at a Sioux Falls hospital on Tuesday, in a tote.

Police say they know who the 18-year-old man is after identifying him through family members. But due to his life-threatening injuries, they have not been able to speak with him.

Police are not sure how he got the injuries and say there are a lot more questions than answers at this point.

Police are working to contact the driver of the vehicle that dropped him off.