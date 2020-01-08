SDSU Men Need to Win Away From Frost

SDSU Men Need to Win Away From Frost

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU men’s basketball team heads for Denver Wednesday night looking for their 2nd road win of the season. They have come close in recent games, especially Omaha. And hope that the confidence gained with 2 big wins at Frost where they are 10-0 will carry over to games away from Brookings. “We need to start winning some of those games. But we put ourselves in a good position and like I was saying before, we need to take a little bit of this Frost magic with us on the road. We gained some confidence in the last week and a half and we’re looking forward to the challenge, it’s not going to be easy…” says head coach Eric Henderson. The Jacks are 11-7 for the season and 2-1 in the Summit League.