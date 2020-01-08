U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Raising Releases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s hard to think about flooding when the temperature outside is well below freezing, but the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning ahead. Officials are raising the current releases in expectation of high spring runoff again this year. The river still has plenty of water from last year’s near record runoff that led to massive flooding. Officials want to make as much room as they can in reservoirs, including those in South Dakota. The Corps’ John Remus says the Corps normally doesn’t release more water during the winter because of the potential for ice jams upriver.