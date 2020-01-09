Avera Queen of Peace Donates Land for “Workforce Housing” in Mitchell

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



New “workforce housing” will be coming to Mitchell, thanks to a donation from Avera Queen of Peace.

The hospital is donating almost 22 acres of land to the Mitchell Area Development Corporation. 94 homes will be built on the land which is located just north of the Avera Cancer Institute in Mitchell.

The homes will be designated for middle-income earners who bring in between $50,000 – $70,000 a year. The target price for the new homes will be less than $200,000.

“For this segment of the market, it’s critical. There’s really nothing available and so as we’re trying to recruit workers to come to Mitchell, you know we can find them, we can hire them but there’s no place for them to live,” said Tom Clark, Avera Queen of Peace Regional President.

Plans for the initial phase of the development call for at least eight homes to be completed by the end of this year and 55 to be done by the end of 2024.