Benefit in Honor of Deserae Honkamp, Skin Protection Advocate

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



In July, we introduced you to a Sioux Falls woman who was a big advocate for skin protection from the sun. Unfortunately, she lost her own fight with skin cancer on Friday.

“It’s tough that she was diagnosed with this disease and that it ended up taking her life, but it showed the world the passion that she had,” said Family Friend, Jane Davis.

35-year-old Deserae Honkamp was was diagnosed with a hereditary form of Melanoma back in 2017. She didn’t even have moles.

“So she really encouraged people to get their skin checks done every year regardless of if you have a mole that you think is suspicious or not. You may have Melanoma and not even know,” said Friend Tami Crites.

Deserae became a big advocate for skin safety.

“It’s not something that people know about, but it’s something that they should because it’s extremely dangerous,” said Deserae back in July.

“She saved one of her friends lives because she had a suspicious mole and encouraged her to get it checked and it was Melanoma,” said Crites.

Deserae even shared her story with KDLT and the importance of wearing sunscreen.

“Be cautious, all the time be cautious. I understand it’s fun being outside and playing and don’t get me wrong me and my sons, we go out there all the time, but we are always protected,” said Deserae back in July.

Her loved ones hope people will continue to get their skin checked even though she is no longer here to remind everyone. They say they’ll remember her as an amazing mom and friend.

“She’s a once in a lifetime type of person,” said Friend Staci Johnson.

“She was one of the greatest friends. She was always there for everybody at any time.”

“She would make you feel like you should be there when you felt like you shouldn’t,” said Sister Veronica Honkamp.

In honor of Deserae, loved ones will be holding a benefit this weekend.

“It is a way to celebrate her life and also to help her family, help her boys. They’ve been through a rough road,” said Davis.

Deserae was a single parent with two sons ages three and 13.

“Desearae was such a wonderful soul. She had a good spirit,” said Family Friend Pam Larson.

“And I just feel like her boys need this.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the benefit. It will be this Saturday in Sioux Falls at the Thirsty Duck from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. They will be having raffles and a silent auction along with a bake sale and tacos.