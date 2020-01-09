Canton Wrestler Marches On!

CANTON, SD… Canton’s Kellyn March made history last month when he broke a 40-year record set by Randy Lewis of Rapid City who had 45 consecutive pins. The moment was made extra special by the fact that Lewis was able to be there and congratulate Kellyn for the record which he extended to 49 before it ended. It was his coaches who told March that he could accomplish this as they approached this season. “I mean I was just kind of wrestling. I wasn’t looking for any pin records or anything like that. I was just wrestling and then when it came to this year my coaches were telling me how close I was to beating this record and I started to pursue that goal to try to beat it. I just want to thank all my coaches and my family and friends and just pretty much anybody who has supported me along the way…”

March had a pin Thursday night when Canton wrestled Custer at the Elmen Center.