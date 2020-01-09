Canton Wrestlers Dominate Custer as Elmen Center
SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Canton wrestlers had fun Thursday night at the Elmen Center with a dominating 64-6 win over Custer before the Augustana match. Defending state champions Braden Sehr and Kellyn March had pins along with Seth Peterson as the C-Hawks had 4 straight pins and went on to beat the Wildcats. March’s string of 49 straight pins (state record) was snapped last weekend, so this was his first fall since then.