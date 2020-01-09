Coyote Women Glad to Be Back Home

VERMILLION, SD… They’ve played well on the road with their only loss at South Carolina. And the 22nd-ranked Coyotes of USD are 14-2 overall and playing great basketball, like last Sunday when they beat Denver 104-61. The players were glad to get back to Vermillion where the fans give them an extra boost.

Monica Arens, USD Junior says: “The ennergy that they create in the gym, it’s amazing how much difference it makes. When you’re on the road we still have a great following. But 20 versus a couple of thousand is a big difference. Even times when we get in a little bit of a rut they always are always there to help pick us up…We love pour fans!”

Ciara Duffy, USD

Senior says:”It was definitely good to get back in our home gym, sleep in our own beds and those kinds of things. Maybe we take it for granted some times. But it was good having a home game…”