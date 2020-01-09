Fake Text Messages Spark Draft Conversation

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS

Earlier this week, the U.S. Army received word about fake text messages being sent telling people they’ve been drafted by the U.S. Military.

The recent events in the Middle East have led some to believe a military draft could be on the way.

The last military draft ended during the Vietnam War in 1973, and even with the technology we have today, a text message isn’t how you’d get drafted.

Political Science Professor at Augustana, Ted Masthay said, “You’ll never get a text message from the federal government saying, ‘You have to join the military right now’ that’s not going to happen. If a draft ever did occur it would be through a very different process.”

And that process doesn’t happen overnight.

“For a Draft to actually occur you would need Congress to essentially pass an Act, sort of in occurrence with the Selective Service Act of 1917, that initiates conscription initiates a draft and you would need the President to sign off on it,” said Masthay.

Now the U.S. Army does say you could receive texts from them, just not draft ones.

Sergeant First Class Carl Holm of the U.S. Army said, “Usually recruiters are going to reach out social media platforms, phone calls, text messages, e-mails that’s what we are going to use to initiate contact. Typically we are going to say something to the effect of ‘Hey have you thought about learning about more careers in the United States Army.’ It’s typically only introductory type communication.”

The U.S. Military continues to be a voluntary sign up and if you choose to join, the process is longer than one message.

“There is no quit, immediate ‘Hey I’m going to jump on a plane and leave right away,’ it’s a very long process with a lot of steps in between,” Sgt. Holm added.

Sgt. Holm says if you receive a message from any branch of the military and have questions about it, you should reach out to your local recruiters.