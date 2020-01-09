Governor Noem Offers Plans to “Decriminalize Hemp”

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Governor Kristi Noem is offering lawmakers a guide map with steps on how to decriminalize industrial hemp in South Dakota.

Governor Noem says her opposition to hemp and decision to veto a state bill the last session still stands. She is, however, willing to address the issue now that federal guidelines on hemp have been put in place.

She says state lawmakers need to craft reasonable legislation that covers four areas: enforcement, licensing, transportation and funding

“Given all that we need to accomplish this session, if we can get this done in the coming weeks, it would be a good way to kick off this year’s legislative session,” said Governor Noem.

The 2020 legislative session starts on Tuesday with Governor Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech.