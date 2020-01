O’Gorman Sweeps Roosevelt at Sanford Pentagon

O'Gorman Sweeps Roosevelt at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS< SD… The O’Gorman Knights Swept the doubleheader at the Pentagon Thursday night. Emma Ronsiek led the way in the first game with 16 points in the win over Roosevelt 74-30 as the top-ranked Knights stayed unbeaten. And Joe Lynch had the hot hand from downtown in the second half of the boys game as #5 O’Gorman beat #4 Roosevelt 62-54.