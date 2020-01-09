Police: Death of 20-Year-Old Pasqalina Badi Ruled a Homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KDLT)

Sioux Falls Police have ruled the death of 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi as homicide by strangulation.

Police say the main suspect in Badi’s death has not changed is still 19-year-old Amir Hasan Beaudion, Jr.

Beaudion, Jr. is still in custody on charges stemming from a separate incident on January 1. He is facing attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault charges in that case. Police say his bond has increased from $100,000 to $250,000.

Police say no new charges have been filed in the investigation and that it is still ongoing.

This is a developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY

Court documents show Pasqalina Badi had left work early that Sunday because she was not feeling well.

One of her co-workers Eadeaen Achamylh says she had been texting with Badi just days before she went missing. When she didn’t see Badi at work Sunday evening she messaged her asking if she was feeling okay but never got a reply. That’s when Eadeaen started to worry.

She says knowing that her friend is gone feels surreal, “even though I know now that she’s gone, I don’t really want to believe it still, she’s pretty much like my sister, so it was hard for me to believe it that she’s just gone like anybody else.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Badi’s family with funeral expenses. The page says Pasqalina had a goal of going to college to become a blood technician.

Police say Badi was discovered on the side of the road between Sioux Falls and Harrisburg on Monday.

According to court documents, Badi was last seen leaving her job near Arrowhead Parkway and Veteran’s Parkway in her vehicle early Sunday morning. Wal-Mart surveillance footage shows Amir Hasan Beaudion, Jr. following Badi to her car, getting into the front passenger seat and leaving the parking lot.

Later Sunday morning, court documents indicate authorities found Badi’s vehicle on fire near Aldi Grocery Store near Arrowhead Parkway.

Monday Beaudion was identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Badi. He was arrested Monday for a similar incident on Jan. 1 and charged with attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Beaudion has not been charged in Badi’s disappearance.