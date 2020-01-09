Scoreboard Thursday, January 9th

Scoreboard Thursday, January 9th
College Wrestling

Northern @ Augustana

H.S. Wrestling

Canton 64, Custer 6
Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 54, EPJ 25

Girls Gymnastics

133.80 Madison
133.50 O’Gorman
*Morgan Hansen (M) 34.15

144.5 Watertown
129.55 Huron
110.30 Britton-Hecla
*Brooke Bollinger (W) 36.95

124.90 Roosevelt
115.30 Vermillion
114.50 West Central
*Averi SAchmeichel (WC) 34.15

Women’s Basketball

SDSU @ Denver

NHL

Wild @ Calgary

NBA

Portland @ Timberwolves

Girls Gymnastics

 

