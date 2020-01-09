Scoreboard Thursday, January 9th
College Wrestling
Northern @ Augustana
H.S. Wrestling
Canton 64, Custer 6
Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 54, EPJ 25
Girls Gymnastics
133.80 Madison
133.50 O’Gorman
*Morgan Hansen (M) 34.15
144.5 Watertown
129.55 Huron
110.30 Britton-Hecla
*Brooke Bollinger (W) 36.95
124.90 Roosevelt
115.30 Vermillion
114.50 West Central
*Averi SAchmeichel (WC) 34.15
Women’s Basketball
SDSU @ Denver
NHL
Wild @ Calgary
NBA
Portland @ Timberwolves
