SDSU Women Getting Defensive

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU women are playing excellent basketball despite the fact that their top player (Myah Selland) has been injured. They took an 11-6, 3-0 record to Denver for Thursday night’s game. And head coach Aaron Johnston really likes how hard his team is playing. “Yes the team is playing really hard and the team has always been a good defensive team. This year I think we’ve been even netter. We’ve found a way to improve on some things that maybe we weren’t quite as good at in the past. I think our length has really been good…”