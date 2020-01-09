SDSU Women Stay Unbeaten in Summit With Win at Denver

DENVER, Colo. — South Dakota State women’s basketball claimed a tightly contested 86-79 victory over Denver Thursday evening at Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colo.

The Jackrabbits advanced to 12-6 on the season with a perfect 4-0 mark in Summit League action, while Denver fell to 7-10, 1-3 Summit League.

SDSU was led by the pair of Paiton Burckhard and Megan Bultsma who each turned in a career-best 24 points. Buckhard added seven boards, while Bultsma had six. Tagyn Larson led the defensive efforts with nine rebounds and two blocks in the addition of four assists.

Rylie Cascio Jensen dished a team-high seven assists and reached double figures for the fourth time this season with 11 points. Lindsey Theuninck also turned in 11 points as she went 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

The Jacks shot a season-best 49.2 percent from the field compared to Denver at 38.4 percent. The Pioneers were led by Uju Ezeudu with 17 points, while Madison Nelson followed closely with 16.

The Pioneers got out to an early 15-6 advantage to begin the game. A 9-0 South Dakota State run that was started by a Bultsma turnaround jumper tied the game at 15-15 through the first quarter.

The second quarter alone saw seven lead changes and two ties. Midway through the frame a pair of Bultsma free throws put the Jackrabbits ahead 34-27. An 8-0 run pushed Denver ahead by one and the team traded punches throughout the rest of the half and were tied 40-40 headed to the locker room.

SDSU outscored Denver 27-23 in the third quarter alone. A 15-5 Jackrabbit run late in the quarter gave State the lead for good. Bultsma had 10 points on the frame.

Denver came back to tie it up at 67-all early in the fourth, but back-to-back Theuninck 3-pointers pushed the Jacks ahead. Denver came within 3 points of SDSU on two occasions, but could never gain a lead. A Burckhard layup and four Casio Jensen free throws would close out an 86-79 victory for the Jackrabbits.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 16-1 all-time against Denver.

The Jackrabbits are on a five-game win streak.

Paiton Burckhard and Megan Bultsma both reached a new career-high.

Denver held a 40-38 advantage in rebounds.

The entirety of the game saw nine lead changes and 10 ties.

Four Jackrabbits reached double figures for the second straight game.

Up Next

South Dakota State remains on the road as it travels to take on Purdue Fort Wayne Sunday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.