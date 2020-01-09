Three Hurt in Harms Oil Explosion; Cause Under Investigation

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Authorities have released the names of the three men injured in an explosion at an Aberdeen maintenance shop last month.

51-year-old Robert Chandler of Warner, 28-year-old Andrew Anderson of Mina, and 33-year-old Brandon Bulson of rural Aberdeen were all hospitalized following the December 30th explosion at Harms Oil.

Brown County Chief Deputy Dave Lunzman says one of the men was thrown from a ladder by the explosion and another was struck by debris.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.